India Charts Future of Work at National Labour Conference

The National Conference of Labour & Employment highlighted India's commitment to a transparent and technology-driven labour ecosystem. Key discussions focused on innovative practices, social security expansions, and reliable data for policy decisions. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized inclusive growth and digital empowerment for a future-ready workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:36 IST
At the helm of India's labour reform efforts, the government reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and technology-driven labour ecosystem during the recently concluded National Conference of Labour & Employment. The two-day gathering, inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, brought together industry ministers and secretaries from various states and Union Territories.

A labour ministry statement outlined the conference's focus on innovative measures and best practices to foster a more inclusive and dynamic labour market, aligning with India's economic growth. The event provided a platform for in-depth discussions among state labour ministers, senior officers from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, and representatives from state and Union Territory labour departments to strengthen coordination for India's labour landscape.

The conference featured key presentations from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which highlighted initiatives for expanding social security, improving healthcare delivery, and digitalizing beneficiary services. Meanwhile, the Labour Bureau provided updates on labour statistics and surveys, emphasizing the importance of data-driven policymaking. Union Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani stressed the collective focus on fostering a transparent, worker-centric labor ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

