SPREE 2025 Scheme Extension: Boosting Social Security Enrollment

The Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) has been extended by a month, providing unregistered employers and employees with more time to join the ESI framework without facing penalties. This extension highlights ESIC's dedication to expanding social security coverage in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:45 IST
Official logo of Ministry of Labour & Employment (Photo/@LabourMinistry on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to feedback from employers, associations, and state administrations, the ESIC has decided to extend the SPREE 2025 scheme by an additional month, now concluding on January 31, 2026. Approved during the ESI Corporation's 196th Meeting in Shimla, this initiative aims to broaden social security under the ESI Act.

The SPREE scheme uniquely allows unregistered employers and employees to integrate into the ESI system without inspections or demands for back dues. The extension provides extra time for digital registration via ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals, effective from the employer-specified date.

Unregistered establishments can also avoid back contribution demands, inspections, and prior record submissions, provided they register within the timeframe. Post-January 1, 2026, non-compliant establishments will incur previous dues with penalties. This extension underscores ESIC's commitment to voluntary compliance and greater social security outreach in alignment with the new Social Security Code. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

