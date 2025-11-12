Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Intervenes to Rescue Migrant Workers from Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has taken action to rescue two migrant workers from Pakur allegedly held hostage by a private firm in Andhra Pradesh. In response to a social media alert, Soren directed local officials to ensure their safe return. A police team has been dispatched to Vijayawada.

In a swift response to allegations of forced labor, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday instructed Pakur district officials to secure the release of two migrant workers reportedly held captive by a private company in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The directive followed a social media post that brought the plight of Taufizul Sheikh and Sohail Sheikh to light. Residents of Anjana village, the workers went to Kondapalli through an agent in October. Allegedly, they were coerced into working extra hours and faced demands for Rs 20,000 to return home.

A police complaint filed by the workers' wives spurred Soren to action, and now a police team is on the way to Andhra Pradesh to facilitate a safe passage back for the workers, addressing the dire circumstances they face.

