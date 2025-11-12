Karnataka Implements Groundbreaking Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Workers

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step forward in labor rights by introducing a mandatory menstrual leave policy. Women workers aged 18 to 52 in permanent or contractual roles will now receive one paid day off each month. This groundbreaking policy covers all industries under major labor acts in the state.

The Cabinet made the decision to enhance the health and mental well-being of female employees, aiming to improve their overall efficiency and performance. The policy mandates that the menstrual leave must be used within the same month and does not require medical documentation.

Applicable to various job sectors, the new rule applies to industries registered under acts such as the Factories Act, 1948 and the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. This progressive move reflects the state government's commitment to workers' rights and gender-sensitive policies.

