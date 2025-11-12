Left Menu

Unwarranted Actions: An Apology from a Former IAS Officer

Praveen Prakash, a former IAS officer, issued a public apology for approving disciplinary actions against retired bureaucrats during the YSRCP government, actions he now deems unethical. His apology aims at reinstating moral values in administrative decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Praveen Prakash, has publicly apologized to two retired bureaucrats for initiating disciplinary actions during the YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024, actions he now regrets.

Prakash, who resigned in July 2024 following the TDP-led NDA government formation, specifically apologized to retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao and former IRS officer J Krishna Kishore. He acknowledged that the suspensions were ethically and morally unwarranted, despite being in line with civil service conduct rules.

The actions against Rao were initiated after receiving a file from the DGP office, but Prakash now believes he should have prioritized ethics and morality over procedural compliance. The new government under N Chandrababu Naidu has since dropped further actions against Rao.

