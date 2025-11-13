Indore Crushes Illegal Liquor and Cannabis Worth Rs 2.21 Crore

In a significant crackdown on illegal substances, Indore district officials obliterated confiscated stocks of illicit liquor, alcohol-producing materials, and cannabis on Wednesday, employing a road roller. The destruction, overseen by an excise department official, marked the elimination of items worth Rs 2.21 crore.

The operation took place in Memdi village, where the district administration's committee witnessed the road roller demolish domestic and foreign liquor, cannabis, beer, spirits, and 'mahua lahan'. This material was seized in connection with 7,942 drug-related cases during 2024.

The move underscores the district's commitment to eradicating illegal drug activity, ensuring that these contraband goods are disposed of following strict regulations, remarked an excise department official.