Indore Crushes Illegal Liquor and Cannabis Worth Rs 2.21 Crore

Indore authorities dismantled illicit liquor, alcohol-making materials, and cannabis worth Rs 2.21 crore using a road roller in a regulated destruction process. This action, witnessed by a district committee, addresses 7,942 drug-related cases in 2024, ensuring illegal substances are eliminated according to legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal substances, Indore district officials obliterated confiscated stocks of illicit liquor, alcohol-producing materials, and cannabis on Wednesday, employing a road roller. The destruction, overseen by an excise department official, marked the elimination of items worth Rs 2.21 crore.

The operation took place in Memdi village, where the district administration's committee witnessed the road roller demolish domestic and foreign liquor, cannabis, beer, spirits, and 'mahua lahan'. This material was seized in connection with 7,942 drug-related cases during 2024.

The move underscores the district's commitment to eradicating illegal drug activity, ensuring that these contraband goods are disposed of following strict regulations, remarked an excise department official.

