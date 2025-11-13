Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Intervenes to Protect Woman Facing Family Threat

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered police to safeguard a woman, Yamin, claiming threats from her brother. The court mandates both parties to attend a Roorkee Conciliation Centre session for a resolution. Yamin alleges physical assault and property usurpation attempts; local officials reportedly ignored her initial complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:11 IST
In a decisive move, the Uttarakhand High Court has instructed the police to protect a woman named Yamin, who fears for her life and property due to threats from her brother. The court's intervention follows Yamin's plea, where she recounted experiencing violence and property disputes with her sibling.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, has set a conciliation date on November 15 at the Roorkee Conciliation Centre, aiming for a peaceful resolution. The bench also directed the in-charge of the Roorkee Ganganahar Police Station to ensure Yamin's safety.

Yamin's plea highlighted ongoing harassment and a lack of response from local police authorities, which prompted her to seek relief from the high court. The legal directive underscores the judiciary's role in safeguarding individual rights against intra-family conflicts.

