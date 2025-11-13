Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh SDRF Shines in National CBRN Competition

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force finished second in the national Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) competition held November 10-12. The event, which aims to boost emergency response capabilities, saw participation from eight states. Tamil Nadu took first place, with Uttarakhand in third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:25 IST
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has made its mark nationally by securing second place at the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Competition held from November 10 to 12.

The event, aimed at enhancing the preparedness and response capabilities of disaster response forces, culminated in a prize ceremony in New Delhi. Tamil Nadu took the top spot, with Uttarakhand following Himachal Pradesh in third.

Teams from eight states, including top performers Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu, participated after excelling in regional competitions across India. This achievement underscores the unwavering professionalism of the Himachal Pradesh SDRF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

