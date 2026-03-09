CM Stalin Challenges BJP's Influence in Tamil Nadu

On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP of marginalizing regional allies, drawing parallels to their actions in Bihar, and asserted that the DMK would block similar attempts in Tamil Nadu.

During the DMK's 12th state conference, Stalin claimed that the BJP used AIADMK as a facade to expand its reach, but emphasized that his party's accomplishments would ensure continued dominance.

Stalin urged the DMK and its coalition partners to unite for the upcoming elections, promising a strong campaign against BJP with the slogan 'TN vs NDA.' He pledged that Tamil Nadu would remain under DMK's governance, showcasing welfare initiatives and political alliances.

