CM Stalin Challenges BJP's Influence in Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister MK Stalin accuses the BJP of sidelining regional allies, asserting DMK's dominance in Tamil Nadu politics. At the 12th state conference, Stalin vowed to prevent BJP's influence, highlighting DMK's achievements and calling for unity among allies to secure victory in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP of marginalizing regional allies, drawing parallels to their actions in Bihar, and asserted that the DMK would block similar attempts in Tamil Nadu.
During the DMK's 12th state conference, Stalin claimed that the BJP used AIADMK as a facade to expand its reach, but emphasized that his party's accomplishments would ensure continued dominance.
Stalin urged the DMK and its coalition partners to unite for the upcoming elections, promising a strong campaign against BJP with the slogan 'TN vs NDA.' He pledged that Tamil Nadu would remain under DMK's governance, showcasing welfare initiatives and political alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- BJP
- DMK
- AIADMK
- elections
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- politics
- governance
ALSO READ
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections
Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years
ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness for West Bengal Assembly Elections