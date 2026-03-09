Left Menu

CM Stalin Challenges BJP's Influence in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin accuses the BJP of sidelining regional allies, asserting DMK's dominance in Tamil Nadu politics. At the 12th state conference, Stalin vowed to prevent BJP's influence, highlighting DMK's achievements and calling for unity among allies to secure victory in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST
On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP of marginalizing regional allies, drawing parallels to their actions in Bihar, and asserted that the DMK would block similar attempts in Tamil Nadu.

During the DMK's 12th state conference, Stalin claimed that the BJP used AIADMK as a facade to expand its reach, but emphasized that his party's accomplishments would ensure continued dominance.

Stalin urged the DMK and its coalition partners to unite for the upcoming elections, promising a strong campaign against BJP with the slogan 'TN vs NDA.' He pledged that Tamil Nadu would remain under DMK's governance, showcasing welfare initiatives and political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

