Left Menu

Real Estate Rivalry Turns Tragic: Deadly Kidnapping in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, real estate businessman Gopal was kidnapped and later found dead in Tamil Nadu. Police arrested Mohan Babu, the alleged mastermind. Investigations reveal a long-standing feud between Gopal and Mohan. The investigation continues as authorities hunt for Mohan's associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:28 IST
Real Estate Rivalry Turns Tragic: Deadly Kidnapping in Tamil Nadu
Gopal
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking criminal case unfolded near Bengaluru with the discovery of the body of a kidnapped real estate businessman in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Police links reveal a tangled web of rivalry and betrayal.

The victim, Gopal, was allegedly kidnapped by associates of Mohan Babu, identified as the crime's mastermind. A long-standing rivalry between the two businessmen has been suggested as the motive.

The police are working diligently to apprehend others involved as the community seeks justice. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on all possible angles, including allegations of black magic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026