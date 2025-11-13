Ukraine Trains First ROV Instructors to Lead Underwater Demining Nationwide

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Ukraine have marked a pivotal step in expanding the country’s capacity for underwater mine clearance, with the graduation of 15 instructors from Ukraine’s first Training of Trainers (ToT) course for underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations.

The milestone achievement was announced as part of the UNDP’s Mine Action Programme (MAP), with the new training team drawn from five key Ukrainian state agencies: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), Special State Transportation Service (SSTS), National Police, National Mine Action Centre (NMAC), and the National Mine Action Authority. These certified trainers now form the core national team responsible for training all future Deep Trekker Revolution ROV operators—a vital move to accelerate the safe clearance of Ukraine’s water bodies contaminated by explosive remnants of war (ERW).

“This isn’t just a training course—it’s a leap toward national self-sufficiency in underwater demining,” said Rana El-Houjeiri, Head of Policy and Programme Coherence at UNDP Ukraine. “The ToT model means Ukraine can now scale its clearance operations faster, more strategically, and with national ownership at the heart of the process.”

An Urgent Mission: Demining Ukraine’s Waterways

Since the full-scale invasion began, an estimated 13,500 square kilometers of Ukrainian aquatic territory—including rivers, lakes, and coastal zones along the Dnipro River and Black Sea—are suspected of being contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance.

So far, SESU divers have managed to clear just 190 square kilometers, removing over 2,800 explosive devices, representing a mere 1.41% of the suspected contaminated areas. Traditional diving operations are slow, dangerous, and heavily constrained by poor visibility, strong currents, and the sheer scale of the task.

That’s where underwater ROVs offer a breakthrough.

The Power of ROVs: Revolutionizing Mine Clearance Operations

The Deep Trekker Revolution ROVs, capable of operating at depths up to 300 meters, are specifically designed to function in zero-visibility environments, navigating through strong currents and heavy sediment to locate and identify underwater ordnance. They eliminate the need to expose human divers to unnecessary risk during initial inspection and mapping of underwater hazards.

“ROV technology is transforming how we approach underwater demining,” said Yevhen Radchenko, a SESU instructor and ToT graduate. “Now we can remotely inspect danger zones before a diver even touches the water. It’s not just about efficiency—it’s about saving lives.”

Strategic Importance: Food Security, Trade, and Recovery

The underwater clearance operation is about far more than just removing mines—it’s about unlocking Ukraine’s economic and humanitarian recovery. As Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi highlighted, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and Danube Delta are crucial for the country’s grain exports, irrigation, and maritime logistics.

“When we clear our rivers and coasts, we are not only making Ukraine safer—we are reactivating our economy, stabilising global grain markets, and restoring vital logistics routes,” Bezkaravainyi said. “This is about global food security, irrigation for farmers, and critical export infrastructure.”

Support from Europe: A United Front for Mine Action

The ToT programme and ROV equipment delivery are being supported by donor governments from the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, and Luxembourg. Their financial and diplomatic support has been instrumental in delivering both hardware and long-term institutional capacity.

“Clearing Ukraine’s waterways is a humanitarian necessity and a prerequisite for lasting peace,” said Robert Dekker, Head of Political Department at the Dutch Embassy in Ukraine. “We are proud to stand with Ukraine and our EU partners in building the country's future resilience.”

From Equipment to Expertise: Building a Self-Sufficient Mine Action Sector

UNDP and its partners are focused on building local capacity, not dependency. Beyond equipment provision, the ToT model includes:

Capacity building for instructors and support staff

Development of national mine action standards

Technical guidance for underwater clearance protocols

Monitoring and evaluation frameworks for sustainable deployment

By 2026, UNDP plans to complete the supply of 60 Deep Trekker Revolution ROVs across Ukrainian institutions, ensuring that trained personnel are equipped and deployed where they’re needed most.

“This is an investment in a safe and sovereign future for Ukraine,” said Serhiy Reva, Head of Organizational Work on Humanitarian Demining at SESU. “Thanks to international support, our specialists are not only gaining the tools—but the knowledge and confidence to lead this work for years to come.”

What’s Next: Expanding Training and Coordination Nationwide

With the 15 certified instructors now embedded across Ukraine’s lead mine action agencies, UNDP and the Government of Ukraine will begin rolling out regional training hubs to certify additional ROV operators. This model is expected to rapidly scale operational coverage, with a focus on:

River networks vital for agriculture and irrigation

Port infrastructure along the Black Sea and Danube River

Inland lakes and reservoirs used for drinking water supply and fisheries

These efforts will help accelerate Ukraine’s broader recovery and integrate demining efforts into post-war reconstruction, economic renewal, and environmental restoration.

