Turkey says attacks on vessels in Black Sea 'very scary', impact safety and commerce
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday that recent attacks on Russia-linked tankers within Turkey's exclusive econmic zone in the Black Sea were "very scary" and impacted navigational safety and commerce in the region.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who discussed the issue during a NATO meeting in Brussels earlier, told Turkish media after his meetings that Black Sea littoral states such as Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria were weighing measures to avoid similar incidents.
