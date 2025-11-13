Red Ford EcoSport at the Heart of Delhi Blast Investigation
The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into a deadly blast linked to a red Ford EcoSport, taken from Haryana's Faridabad. A bomb disposal squad examined the vehicle, connected to terror activities. Authorities have issued alerts, as they search for a third vehicle and examine potential terrorist links.
Police have cordoned off a 200-meter radius around a red Ford EcoSport car, allegedly connected to suspects in a deadly blast in Delhi, following its seizure in Haryana's Faridabad, police sources revealed Thursday.
A bomb disposal team arrived to inspect the vehicle seized from Khandawali village on Wednesday evening. Faridabad Police detained and handed over a suspect to Delhi Police, allegedly responsible for parking the car.
Delhi Police issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport after investigations showed suspects acquired three cars for carrying vehicle-borne IEDs. Authorities identified the car owner as Dr. Umar Nabi, linked to a terror module with ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. A blast earlier this week resulted in 13 fatalities, prompting heightened security measures.
