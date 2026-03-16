Rajya Sabha Election Drama in Haryana: Clash Over Vote Secrecy Allegations

The Rajya Sabha election in Haryana stirred controversy as allegations of vote secrecy violations triggered delays in the counting process. Complaints lodged by both the BJP and Congress accused each other of improper conduct, with claims of open ballots casting a shadow over the integrity of the vote.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) opted to abstain from voting, avoiding taking sides in the BJP-Congress showdown. Although the abstention left both leading parties scrambling for votes, the tight race took unexpected turns with each allegation, raising stakes and tensions.

Despite the fierce face-off, BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal expressed confidence in securing victory. As election drama unfolded, the political arena in Haryana remained on edge, awaiting the final outcome and reflecting the vibrant dynamics of state politics.