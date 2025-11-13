Left Menu

Medical Student's Link to Delhi Blast: Unraveling the Network

A medical student in Kanpur, Dr. Mohammad Arif, has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for investigation linked to the Delhi blast. Arif is suspected of being in contact with individuals from a known network. His recent activities raised suspicions, leading to his custody and ongoing interrogations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:00 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has detained a Kanpur medical student, pointing towards possible connections with the recent Delhi blast.

Dr. Mohammad Arif, enrolled in cardiology at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, was apprehended following suspicious activities linked to the blast.

Interrogations reveal potential ties to an existing network under scrutiny, prompting forensic examinations of his devices.

