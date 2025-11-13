Medical Student's Link to Delhi Blast: Unraveling the Network
A medical student in Kanpur, Dr. Mohammad Arif, has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for investigation linked to the Delhi blast. Arif is suspected of being in contact with individuals from a known network. His recent activities raised suspicions, leading to his custody and ongoing interrogations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has detained a Kanpur medical student, pointing towards possible connections with the recent Delhi blast.
Dr. Mohammad Arif, enrolled in cardiology at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, was apprehended following suspicious activities linked to the blast.
Interrogations reveal potential ties to an existing network under scrutiny, prompting forensic examinations of his devices.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severed Hand Discovery Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation
Kanpur Cardiology Doctor Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Delhi Blast Links
AAIB probe team was formed to look into Air India plane crash under international regime, investigation underway: Centre to SC.
CCTV Footage Unveils Key Suspect in Delhi Blast
Al Falah University, under scanner in Delhi blast probe, gets show-cause from NAAC over false accreditation claim: Officials.