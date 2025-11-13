Left Menu

Interpol Sought for Red Corner Notice Against Dr. Muzaffar in 'White Collar' Terror Module

Jammu and Kashmir police are seeking Interpol's help to issue a Red Corner Notice against Dr. Muzaffar, linked to a 'white collar' terror module. His connection to the Red Fort blast has prompted action after he was found to be in Afghanistan via Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:37 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police have requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Qazigund-based Dr. Muzaffar. He is linked to the interstate 'white collar' terror module that was dismantled recently, according to officials on Thursday.

Dr. Muzaffar is the brother of Dr. Adeel, one of the eight individuals arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast, which resulted in 13 fatalities. Reports suggest Muzaffar fled India for Dubai in August and is now believed to be in Afghanistan.

While Turkiye's Directorate of Communications refuted claims about its involvement in terrorist activities, Jammu and Kashmir police are intensifying their efforts. The notice follows the emergence of Dr. Muzaffar's name during investigations, revealing his trip to Turkiye alongside individuals tied to the explosives-laden car involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

