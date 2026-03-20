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AI Revolutionizes Anti-Corruption Investigations in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir is poised to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations. A technical appraisal committee has been formed to assess this development under the guidance of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The committee aims to deliver a comprehensive report within 45 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:17 IST
AI Revolutionizes Anti-Corruption Investigations in Jammu and Kashmir
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  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir is advancing its investigative endeavors with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). To facilitate this, the government has established a technical appraisal committee (TAC) to scrutinize the proposed AI implementation.

The formation of this committee, mandated by an order from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is led by Commissioner-Secretary M Raju. The six-member panel is chaired by the CEO of the Jammu and Kashmir e-governance agency and includes pivotal figures such as the state informatics officer of the national informatics centre (NIC), J-K.

With a deadline of 45 days, the TAC's mission is to evaluate the project's objectives, scope, and viability. Their assessment will ensure alignment with strategic policy frameworks and consists of technical, financial, and operational evaluation, aimed at enhancing the efficacy and precision of anti-graft efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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