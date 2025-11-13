Software Engineer Arrested in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

A 23-year-old software engineer has been taken into custody following a hit-and-run episode that left a couple and their minor son injured, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sukruth Gowda from Kodigehalli, is said to work at a private firm in Whitefield. The incident occurred on October 26 near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on New BEL Road.

A red Tata Curve car, allegedly under Gowda's reckless control, struck a two-wheeler occupied by Ankita Patel, her husband Vineth A, and their son. The crash resulted in injuries, with Vineth later requiring further medical attention at St John's Hospital. Authorities have escalated charges after reviewing CCTV, resulting in Gowda's arrest near Balaji Layout.

