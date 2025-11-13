Left Menu

Software Engineer Arrested in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

A software engineer was arrested for a hit-and-run in which a couple and their son were injured. The incident occurred on New BEL Road, where the accused, Sukruth Gowda, allegedly drove his car into the victims' two-wheeler at high speed, leading to serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:37 IST
Software Engineer Arrested in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old software engineer has been taken into custody following a hit-and-run episode that left a couple and their minor son injured, according to police reports released on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sukruth Gowda from Kodigehalli, is said to work at a private firm in Whitefield. The incident occurred on October 26 near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on New BEL Road.

A red Tata Curve car, allegedly under Gowda's reckless control, struck a two-wheeler occupied by Ankita Patel, her husband Vineth A, and their son. The crash resulted in injuries, with Vineth later requiring further medical attention at St John's Hospital. Authorities have escalated charges after reviewing CCTV, resulting in Gowda's arrest near Balaji Layout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

ED Crackdown: Unveiling a Rs 190 Crore Customs Evasion Racket

 India
2
Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges Below Freezing

 India
3
Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

Oil Glut on the Horizon: Global Surplus Surges Ahead

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025