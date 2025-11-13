Left Menu

Tensions Erupt on Cambodian-Thai Border: A Historical Struggle Resurfaces

Cambodia evacuated villagers following gunfire with Thailand over their disputed border, which has previously seen violent skirmishes. The shootout, resulting in a fatality, escalated tensions after a Thai soldier was injured by a land mine. Both countries continue to contest territorial claims, risking further conflict.

13-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodia on Thursday moved hundreds of residents away from a volatile border zone with Thailand, a day after fatal gunfire erupted amidst an ongoing territorial dispute. The Wednesday incident saw one Cambodian resident killed, raising fears of further conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations.

This escalation in tension follows the injury of a Thai soldier who stepped on a land mine at a separate border location earlier in the week, prompting Thailand to temporarily withdraw from a recently negotiated ceasefire deal. Unresolved territorial claims continue to strain relations, with both countries blaming each other for recent hostilities.

The situation remains fragile, with Thailand demanding Cambodia admit responsibility for the recent mine explosion and conduct an investigation into the shooting incident. Despite the volatile situation, Cambodia insists on adhering to ceasefire terms, even as accusations and demands for justice continue to escalate between the two nations.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

