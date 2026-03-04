Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Hit Global Energy Market Hard

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran is severely impacting Middle Eastern oil and natural gas exports. Major production cutbacks include Iraq and Qatar, with Saudi Arabia and others facing disruptions. The Strait of Hormuz closure further threatens global energy supply, prompting countries like China, India, and Indonesia to seek alternatives.

The simmering conflict between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran is leaving a significant dent in the global energy markets. As tensions rise, vital oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East face serious disruptions, affecting worldwide supply chains.

In Iraq, one of OPEC's key producers, production has been halved to avoid surpassing storage capacities amid export route issues. Meanwhile, QatarEnergy has suspended LNG operations, impacting 20% of global supply, while Saudi Arabia deals with production pauses at key refineries.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains closed after attacks on several vessels, heightening risks in global shipping. This closure impacts around 20% of global crude and LNG flow. As a ripple effect, countries like China, India, and Indonesia pivot to alternative energy sources in response to the mounting pressure on the energy landscape.

