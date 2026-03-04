US Domestic News Highlights: Legal Battles, Economic Challenges, and Rising Tensions

A U.S. judge declared the Trump administration's move to end New York City's congestion pricing program as illegal. This represents another significant legal challenge for Trump, particularly affecting federal funding for New York projects.

U.S. small businesses continued to grapple with financial pressures in the past year, largely due to substantial import tariffs and inflation. According to a Federal Reserve report, rising costs across goods and services pose a serious challenge for these firms.

As tensions with Iran grow following recent events, the U.S. financial industry braces for potential cyberattacks. An escalated U.S.-Iran conflict and geopolitical uncertainty has heightened vigilance among financial services and security analysts.

