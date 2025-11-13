Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has announced a potential visit to Algeria, citing optimism about improving strained relations between the two countries. The announcement followed Algeria's decision to pardon French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who had been imprisoned for undermining national unity—a move that invigorated prospects for diplomatic healing.

Nunez detailed that President Emmanuel Macron had already reached out to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to express gratitude, aiming to initiate a challenging yet essential bilateral dialogue on security issues. The primary focus is revitalizing communication that prioritizes societal safety.

French-Algerian relations have been tense since last year, owing to France recognizing Morocco's claim over Western Sahara, along with the controversial detainment of Sansal. Adding to the discord was the arrest of an Algerian suspect in France, igniting a call for revisiting migration policies, a matter Nunez intends to discuss during his visit.