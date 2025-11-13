Michael Burry Shuts Down Scion Asset Management
Michael Burry, famous for his accurate predictions ahead of the 2008 housing crash, has deregistered his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management LLC. This move suggests the fund is no longer required to file reports with regulatory bodies like the SEC. Burry had recently taken positions against AI firms Palantir Technologies and Nvidia.
Michael Burry, the illustrious investor renowned for his foresight during the 2008 housing market crisis, has made headlines once again by deregistering his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management LLC. This development is highlighted in the recent records available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website.
Burry, often referred to as the 'Big Short' investor, has been known for his bold and prescient investment choices. Recently, he placed substantial bets against tech giants like Palantir Technologies and Nvidia, which dominate the artificial intelligence sector.
The deregistration of Scion Asset Management indicates that the fund is now exempt from the obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC or other state authorities, marking a significant shift in Burry's investment approach.
