Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack

After a tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has heavily deployed army and paramilitary forces to ensure the safety of Sri Lanka's cricket team. Despite security concerns, Sri Lanka agreed to continue their tour, bolstered by Pakistan's comprehensive security assurances. The players' safety remains a top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:38 IST
Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack

In response to a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has significantly increased security measures to ensure the safety of the Sri Lankan cricket team currently touring the country. According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the army and paramilitary forces have been deployed, following a commitment by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to safeguard the visiting players.

The bombing, which resulted in 12 deaths and injured 27, has raised significant alarm, bringing back memories of the 2009 Lahore attack that disrupted international cricket in Pakistan for years. Despite initial concerns expressed by Sri Lankan players about their safety, a personal appeal from their president and guarantees of 'foolproof' security convinced the team to continue their matches.

While the Sri Lanka Cricket Board maintained confidence in Pakistan's security arrangements, it warned players opting to return home early of formal reviews. The ongoing tour includes a one-day series in Rawalpindi and a subsequent Twenty20 tri-series. As security concerns linger, Pakistan aims to showcase its improved safety conditions to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

 India
2
Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosion

Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosi...

 India
3
Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

 India
4
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025