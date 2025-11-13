Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack

In response to a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has significantly increased security measures to ensure the safety of the Sri Lankan cricket team currently touring the country. According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the army and paramilitary forces have been deployed, following a commitment by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to safeguard the visiting players.

The bombing, which resulted in 12 deaths and injured 27, has raised significant alarm, bringing back memories of the 2009 Lahore attack that disrupted international cricket in Pakistan for years. Despite initial concerns expressed by Sri Lankan players about their safety, a personal appeal from their president and guarantees of 'foolproof' security convinced the team to continue their matches.

While the Sri Lanka Cricket Board maintained confidence in Pakistan's security arrangements, it warned players opting to return home early of formal reviews. The ongoing tour includes a one-day series in Rawalpindi and a subsequent Twenty20 tri-series. As security concerns linger, Pakistan aims to showcase its improved safety conditions to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)