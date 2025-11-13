Justice Prevails: India's Stance Against Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed strict punishment for those behind the Delhi blast, asserting India's firm stance against terrorism. Addressing an event via video link, Shah emphasized that the attack's perpetrators will face the law, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to countering terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged stern action for those responsible for the Delhi blast, promising a global message of India's intolerance towards terrorism. Speaking at the opening of educational and agricultural facilities in Gujarat, Shah assured that the assailants will meet the law's full force.
Expressing condolences for the victims' families, he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to impose severe penalties on the terrorists. Shah underscored India's global leadership in combating terrorism, highlighting Modi's role over the past 11 years.
The recent high-intensity car blast near Red Fort resulted in at least 13 casualties, underscoring the continued threat of terrorism and the government's commitment to addressing it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punishment for Delhi blast perpetrators will send message to world that no one should dare to think of such attack again: Amit Shah.
Perpetrators of blast in Delhi will be brought to book, given strictest possible punishment: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Tragedy at Red Fort: Prime Minister Modi's Hospital Visit to Blast Survivors
Prime Minister Modi Vows Justice for Red Fort Blast Victims
Prime Minister Modi Visits LNJP Hospital: Promises Justice for Red Fort Blast Survivors