Justice Prevails: India's Stance Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed strict punishment for those behind the Delhi blast, asserting India's firm stance against terrorism. Addressing an event via video link, Shah emphasized that the attack's perpetrators will face the law, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to countering terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged stern action for those responsible for the Delhi blast, promising a global message of India's intolerance towards terrorism. Speaking at the opening of educational and agricultural facilities in Gujarat, Shah assured that the assailants will meet the law's full force.

Expressing condolences for the victims' families, he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to impose severe penalties on the terrorists. Shah underscored India's global leadership in combating terrorism, highlighting Modi's role over the past 11 years.

The recent high-intensity car blast near Red Fort resulted in at least 13 casualties, underscoring the continued threat of terrorism and the government's commitment to addressing it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

