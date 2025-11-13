C-DOT, NAM InfoCom Partner to Build Indigenous Mission-Critical MCX System

In a major push toward strengthening India’s indigenous communication infrastructure for public safety and emergency response, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed an agreement with NAM InfoCom Private Limited for the joint development of a Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Solution. The partnership, announced in New Delhi, marks a significant milestone in advancing the nation’s capabilities in secure, real-time, and reliable communication systems essential for disaster management and law enforcement agencies.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior officials, including Mr. D. Arunan, Director of NAM InfoCom, Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Executive Vice President of C-DOT, and other technical leaders from both organizations.

Strengthening India’s Emergency Communication Infrastructure

The MCX initiative is part of C-DOT’s expanding efforts under the MCX Alliance, a collaborative framework involving 10 organizations—primarily startups—working together to build a comprehensive mission-critical communication ecosystem within India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, emphasized that the collaboration aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

“Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, C-DOT aims to promote indigenous collaborative technology development through startups. This initiative is part of India’s efforts to guarantee secure, reliable, and real-time communication solutions for first responders, defense forces, disaster management agencies, and public safety organizations,” he said.

The partnership leverages C-DOT’s extensive telecom R&D expertise and NAM InfoCom’s experience in system integration and deployment across diverse operational environments.

MCX System: Designed for Mission Critical Operations

The Mission Critical Communication (MCX) solution is being developed in alignment with 3GPP global standards, enabling advanced communication services, including:

Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT)

Mission Critical Data (MCData)

Mission Critical Video (MCVideo)

These capabilities will allow seamless, secure, and low-latency communication through existing 4G and 5G mobile networks, making the system highly scalable and cost-efficient.

The MCX solution will play a vital role in Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) situations, supporting:

Disaster management authorities

Law enforcement agencies

Emergency medical services

Defense and homeland security operations

Its real-time communication capabilities are specifically designed to operate in critical, high-pressure scenarios where uninterrupted connectivity is essential.

NAM InfoCom to Develop Advanced MCVideo Solution

A key component of the collaboration is the development of a next-generation MC Video solution by NAM InfoCom, which will integrate seamlessly with C-DOT’s existing MCX platform. This enhanced video layer will bring powerful new capabilities to India’s emergency communication framework, including:

Multi-stream video support

Real-time recording capabilities

Simultaneous group and one-to-one video calling

Video calls with and without floor control

The system is tailored specifically for first responders, enabling high-quality situational awareness during:

Disaster rescue operations

Military and border surveillance

Law enforcement interventions

Emergency medical response

Public safety coordination

The solution is designed to optimise performance under a variety of network conditions and device capabilities, ensuring low latency, low bandwidth usage, and minimal storage requirements, making it suitable for field deployments in urban, rural, and remote areas.

Fully Funded Under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP)

The project will be fully funded under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme, a strategic funding mechanism that supports emerging technologies and startups engaged in specialized research and development.

Under the programme, C-DOT will provide:

Financial support

Technical mentorship

Access to state-of-the-art telecom R&D infrastructure

Opportunities for integration with national-level public safety initiatives

NAM InfoCom, in turn, will contribute its expertise in deployment and customization of mission-critical systems across multiple operational use cases.

Toward a Self-Reliant Mission Critical Communication Ecosystem

The joint development of the MCX system is a significant step toward reducing India’s reliance on foreign mission-critical communication technologies. By adopting globally accepted standards and enabling domestic development, the partnership aims to build:

A fully indigenous MCX ecosystem

Secure national communication infrastructure

Enhanced disaster response capabilities

Stronger coordination among emergency stakeholders

Technology leadership in public safety communications

The system is expected to serve as a cornerstone for India’s long-term strategy to build resilient, modern, and interoperable public safety networks.

A Strategic Leap for India’s Digital Sovereignty

The C-DOT–NAM InfoCom collaboration represents a strategic advancement in India’s commitment to digital sovereignty, public safety modernization, and indigenous technology development. By creating a robust mission-critical communication platform, India is poised to empower its first responders, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services with cutting-edge, future-ready tools.

Once operational, the MCX solution will play a transformative role in enabling faster decision-making, improving field coordination, and strengthening national security infrastructure in line with India’s evolving digital ambitions.