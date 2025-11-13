Left Menu

Encrypted Channels: The Unseen Network Behind Red Fort Terror Plot

Three doctors from Faridabad's Al Falah University are under investigation for using the encrypted messaging app Threema to plan a terror attack near Red Fort, Delhi. The app, which allows communication without a phone number or email, has complicated efforts to trace them. The death toll has risen to 13.

  • India

In a startling development, three doctors affiliated with Faridabad's Al Falah University are under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in a terror conspiracy that led to a fatal car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Authorities revealed on Thursday that the suspects coordinated through an encrypted Swiss communication app called Threema.

Dr. Umar Un Nabi, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr. Shaheen Shahid are accused of using Threema for planning and coordinating their activities, with investigations suggesting that Dr. Umar orchestrated logistics using a red EcoSport car. This vehicle was reportedly used to stockpile ammonium nitrate, aligning with the trio's purported intention of executing multiple serial blasts in the capital.

The communication through Threema was particularly challenging for investigators since the app doesn't require user phone numbers or email IDs, complicating traceability. It provides a unique user ID and offers end-to-end encryption, which heightens security. Law enforcement is now focused on tracing the origins of a private Threema server reportedly employed by the suspects for secure exchanges, including sensitive documents concerning the conspiracy.

