Left Menu

Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads

Candidates in Maharashtra's forthcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections don't need to upload documents online when filing nominations. The State Election Commission requires only form details to be filled online. Candidates must submit printed forms and documents to the Returning Officer by November 17, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:19 IST
Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline the electoral process, candidates vying for seats in Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are now exempt from uploading documents online during nomination filing.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced that only the essential details in the nomination form and affidavit are required to be filled in online. Candidates will then be required to print, sign, and submit the documents to the designated Returning Officer.

The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are set for December 2, with results anticipated on December 3. To accommodate the process, nomination forms will also be accepted on Saturday, November 15, despite it being a holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

 India
2
Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

 Ireland
3
Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

 India
4
Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025