Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads

In a bid to streamline the electoral process, candidates vying for seats in Maharashtra's municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are now exempt from uploading documents online during nomination filing.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced that only the essential details in the nomination form and affidavit are required to be filled in online. Candidates will then be required to print, sign, and submit the documents to the designated Returning Officer.

The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are set for December 2, with results anticipated on December 3. To accommodate the process, nomination forms will also be accepted on Saturday, November 15, despite it being a holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)