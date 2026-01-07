Left Menu

Political Alliances Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Municipal Councils

The BJP's controversial alliances with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra municipal councils have drawn criticism, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejecting such tie-ups as against party discipline. The alliances were formed to gain control in Ambernath and Akot councils, sidelining allies like Shiv Sena, and sparking debates on ethical political practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:15 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forged alliances with political rivals Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra, sparking a heated debate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned these moves, describing them as violations of party discipline, and stated that such alliances would be dismantled.

These partnerships were formed following last month's civic polls, resulting in BJP's cooperation with Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to lead the Ambernath Municipal Council, bypassing ally Shiv Sena. A similar coalition was created with AIMIM in Akot Municipal Council, elevating BJP's power base.

The alliances faced backlash from senior party leaders and allies, with claims of unethical conduct undermining BJP's national stance against Congress. As the controversy unfolds, the BJP aims to maintain its core values while guiding local leadership away from opportunistic politics.

