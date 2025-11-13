Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

The Delhi High Court has demanded accountability from the government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding compulsory and free education for disadvantaged children, such as beggars, destitutes, and migrants. In a clear message, the court emphasized that the State cannot ignore its responsibility to educate children under the Constitution.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela have directed the Delhi government's Department of Education and the MCD to provide comprehensive updates on their measures for ensuring education for all children up to the age of 14. This comes as a response to a plea by the NGO Justice For All, urging authorities to uphold educational rights for underprivileged children.

The court has set a six-week deadline for the submission of affidavits, also including the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) as a party in the case. Highlighting Article 21A of the Constitution, the court reminded the government of the legislative tools at its disposal to secure the educational rights of every child.

(With inputs from agencies.)