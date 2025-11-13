Left Menu

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved the regularisation of daily-wage sanitation workers and the establishment of four new solid waste processing plants. Despite political disruptions, key proposals were passed during the General House meeting, focusing on improving civic amenities and waste management in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sanctioned the regularisation of daily-wage sanitation workers appointed between 2010 and 2015, and announced the establishment of four new solid waste processing plants. The decisions were made during the MCD's General House meeting on Thursday.

The session, which commenced with tributes to victims of a recent terrorist attack near Red Fort, witnessed political unrest as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors protested against the city's severe air quality. Despite the disruptions, the meeting proceeded, culminating in the approval of plans aimed at enhancing civic amenities in Delhi.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh underscored the corporation's commitment to public welfare and sanitation improvements, indicating the new processing plants would handle 5,100 metric tons of waste per day and become operational within six months, reducing landfill burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

