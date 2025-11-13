Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Unveils Comprehensive Development Initiatives

The Karnataka cabinet has proposed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, to streamline the appointment of parliamentarians and legislators as members of governance authorities. Additionally, decisions were made to lease land for a Bio Gas unit, upgrade town panchayats, renew educational land leases, and provide services for a new hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to table the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 during the upcoming legislative session. This bill aims to clarify the roles of parliamentarians and legislators within the authority, stated Karnataka Minister H K Patil.

Administrative approval has been obtained for procuring mechanical sweeping machines on a rental basis for the next seven years, aiming to maintain the main and sub-main roads of Bengaluru's five municipal corporations, with a capped budget of Rs 613.25 crore.

The cabinet also sanctioned leasing 10 acres in the Turumuri Waste Management Area to Gas Authority of India Limited for 25 years. This lease is to facilitate a Compressed Bio Gas unit to process approximately 150 tonnes of wet waste in Belagavi City Corporation, according to the Minister for Law and Tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

