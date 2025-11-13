Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Domestic Help Found Dead in Sector 50

A 20-year-old domestic help named Khushi Pal was found dead by hanging in her employer's residence in Sector 50. The incident, discovered early on Thursday, is pending investigation with no suicide note found. Reports suggest she was mentally stressed leading up to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's life came to a tragic end when 20-year-old Khushi Pal, a domestic worker from Bihar, was found dead at her employer's residence in Sector 50. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the police confirming the discovery.

Pal's body was found hanging in her room, leading authorities to investigate the circumstances of her death. No suicide note was recovered, and police officers continue to probe the cause of the incident. It has been reported that Pal was under mental duress in the days leading up to her death.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and the body sent for a post-mortem examination. The community is left grappling with shock and questions as investigations continue into this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

