International Crime Ring Busted: Trafficking Minors from the Canary Islands

In a significant crackdown, Spanish police have dismantled an international crime syndicate responsible for trafficking minors from the Canary Islands to France. The operation, conducted across Lanzarote, Madrid, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, led to the arrest of 11 individuals.

Authorities report that four suspects are detained on charges of organized crime, document forgery, and child pornography. This investigation was initiated following the disappearance of 14 minors from state-run centers on the Canary Islands.

Police revealed the syndicate employed routes through Morocco, the Ivory Coast, and Spain, using falsified documents to facilitate the children's movement. Two homes in Lanzarote were searched, yielding significant evidence including personal documents, electronic devices, and cash. The search for the missing minors and probe into global connections remain active.

