President Ramaphosa Announces Executive Changes in Forestry and Trade Portfolios

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced key changes to the National Executive, acting in terms of section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. The reshuffle, revealed in a formal statement, brings new leadership into two significant portfolios, with immediate effect.

The President stated that Mr. Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp has been appointed as the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, one of the country’s most critical portfolios given South Africa’s environmental challenges, climate commitments, and biodiversity responsibilities. His appointment follows the removal of Dr. Dion George from the position, in line with the President’s constitutional authority under section 91(2).

President Ramaphosa thanked Dr. George for his service and noted that leadership adjustments within the executive are made to advance efficiency, strengthen governance, and ensure delivery on the administration’s strategic priorities.

New Deputy Minister Appointed to Trade, Industry and Competition

In a further adjustment, President Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Ms. Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as the new Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), citing section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time as South Africa intensifies efforts to:

Boost industrial growth

Address unemployment

Strengthen global and regional trade partnerships

Support key sectors under the reindustrialisation agenda

Promote investment and competitiveness in manufacturing and exports

Ms. Abrahams is expected to support the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition in driving programmes that stimulate job creation, expand market access for South African products, and improve regulatory and business environments.

Strengthening Governance and Delivering on National Priorities

The President’s decision reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of the national executive as South Africa continues to respond to:

Climate change impacts

Energy and environmental governance challenges

Economic recovery measures

Industrial growth and competitiveness

International trade pressures

Service delivery priorities

The Forestry, Fisheries and Environment portfolio plays a central role in national climate policy, ocean economy governance, natural resource management, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development. The DTIC, on the other hand, is central to investment facilitation, industrialisation strategies, trade policy development, and economic transformation.

President Extends Well-Wishes to Newly Appointed Leaders

In closing, President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the newly appointed office bearers will contribute meaningfully to their respective portfolios:

“I wish Mr Aucamp and Ms Abrahams well in their portfolios,” the President said.

Their appointments mark an important moment in the reshaping of the executive team tasked with implementing the national development agenda and ensuring government programmes deliver tangible results for South Africans.