Cauvery Conflict: Supreme Court Sparks Controversy over Mekedatu Dam
AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized the DMK government following the Supreme Court's ruling allowing Karnataka to prepare a DPR for the Mekedatu Dam. The decision, he claimed, threatens Tamil Nadu's water rights and could lead to desertification. Both parties prepare for a continued legal battle.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allows Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu Dam, has stirred up significant political controversy in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK government of failing to present strong arguments against the proposal, jeopardizing the state's rights over the Cauvery River.
Palaniswami, expressing deep shock over the court's decision, alleged that the DMK regime's inaction could lead to desertification in Tamil Nadu, threatening farmers' livelihoods and drinking water supplies. He criticized the state's silence during pivotal moments and urged action to reclaim Tamil Nadu's rights.
In contrast, DMK allies and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized that the Supreme Court clarified no decision could be made without considering Tamil Nadu's objections. The Mekedatu project continues to fuel interstate tension, with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu determined to protect their interests.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal for Post Office Funds Misappropriation
Judicial Independence at Risk: Resignation Shock in Pakistan's Supreme Court
Supreme Court Questions Trust In UK's Covid Vaccine Data Over India's
Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Commercial vs. Consumer Purchases
Supreme Court's Nod on Mekedatu: DK Shivakumar Hails Decision as Win-Win for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu