Cauvery Conflict: Supreme Court Sparks Controversy over Mekedatu Dam

AIADMK leader Palaniswami criticized the DMK government following the Supreme Court's ruling allowing Karnataka to prepare a DPR for the Mekedatu Dam. The decision, he claimed, threatens Tamil Nadu's water rights and could lead to desertification. Both parties prepare for a continued legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allows Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu Dam, has stirred up significant political controversy in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK government of failing to present strong arguments against the proposal, jeopardizing the state's rights over the Cauvery River.

Palaniswami, expressing deep shock over the court's decision, alleged that the DMK regime's inaction could lead to desertification in Tamil Nadu, threatening farmers' livelihoods and drinking water supplies. He criticized the state's silence during pivotal moments and urged action to reclaim Tamil Nadu's rights.

In contrast, DMK allies and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized that the Supreme Court clarified no decision could be made without considering Tamil Nadu's objections. The Mekedatu project continues to fuel interstate tension, with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu determined to protect their interests.

