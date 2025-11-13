Cauvery Conflict: Supreme Court Sparks Controversy over Mekedatu Dam

The Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allows Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu Dam, has stirred up significant political controversy in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK government of failing to present strong arguments against the proposal, jeopardizing the state's rights over the Cauvery River.

Palaniswami, expressing deep shock over the court's decision, alleged that the DMK regime's inaction could lead to desertification in Tamil Nadu, threatening farmers' livelihoods and drinking water supplies. He criticized the state's silence during pivotal moments and urged action to reclaim Tamil Nadu's rights.

In contrast, DMK allies and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized that the Supreme Court clarified no decision could be made without considering Tamil Nadu's objections. The Mekedatu project continues to fuel interstate tension, with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu determined to protect their interests.