Supreme Court Warns Young Lawyers Against Publicity-Driven PILs
The Supreme Court urged young lawyers to avoid filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) for media attention, emphasizing the importance of professional growth and learning. A dismissed PIL highlighted infrastructural negligence instead of direct complaints, prompting the bench to stress focusing on substantive legal work early in legal careers.
The Supreme Court has issued a cautionary note to young lawyers, specifically advising against filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) purely for media attention.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, advised young advocates to prioritize professional growth and mastering the law before seeking publicity. This guidance came as a bench dismissed a PIL concerning civic negligence due to its generality and lack of direct complaint against relevant authorities.
The court emphasized the significance of substantive legal work, advising young lawyers to invest time learning under experienced seniors rather than engaging in premature publicity-driven activities.
