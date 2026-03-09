Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns Young Lawyers Against Publicity-Driven PILs

The Supreme Court urged young lawyers to avoid filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) for media attention, emphasizing the importance of professional growth and learning. A dismissed PIL highlighted infrastructural negligence instead of direct complaints, prompting the bench to stress focusing on substantive legal work early in legal careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:02 IST
Supreme Court Warns Young Lawyers Against Publicity-Driven PILs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a cautionary note to young lawyers, specifically advising against filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) purely for media attention.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, advised young advocates to prioritize professional growth and mastering the law before seeking publicity. This guidance came as a bench dismissed a PIL concerning civic negligence due to its generality and lack of direct complaint against relevant authorities.

The court emphasized the significance of substantive legal work, advising young lawyers to invest time learning under experienced seniors rather than engaging in premature publicity-driven activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026