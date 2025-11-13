Massive Seizure of Illicit Liquor Materials in Joint Operation

In a concerted effort to dismantle interstate illicit liquor networks, the excise departments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh conducted a massive raid on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of 20,800 kg of 'lahan' and 450 litres of illegally-manufactured liquor.

The raw material, known as 'lahan', is an undistilled, fermented substance primarily derived from sugarcane or wheat husk, commonly used for producing country liquor. The joint operation focused on several locations within Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, which borders Himachal Pradesh.

Raids were executed in areas near Hajipur and Talwara circles, including villages like Basantpur Bhumbla and Barota. Authorities seized 20 tarpaulins filled with 'lahan' and drums containing a substantial amount of the illegal substance, along with plastic containers and bags holding illicit liquor.