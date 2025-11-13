Massive Seizure of Illicit Liquor Materials in Joint Operation
In a significant joint operation, the excise departments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh seized 20,800 kg of 'lahan' and 450 litres of illegally-manufactured liquor. The detailed raids took place in the Hoshiarpur district, targeting various locations to dismantle interstate illicit liquor networks.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to dismantle interstate illicit liquor networks, the excise departments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh conducted a massive raid on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of 20,800 kg of 'lahan' and 450 litres of illegally-manufactured liquor.
The raw material, known as 'lahan', is an undistilled, fermented substance primarily derived from sugarcane or wheat husk, commonly used for producing country liquor. The joint operation focused on several locations within Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, which borders Himachal Pradesh.
Raids were executed in areas near Hajipur and Talwara circles, including villages like Basantpur Bhumbla and Barota. Authorities seized 20 tarpaulins filled with 'lahan' and drums containing a substantial amount of the illegal substance, along with plastic containers and bags holding illicit liquor.
ALSO READ
Army's Green Energy Initiative: Winds of Change in Himachal Pradesh
AYUSH Department Reforms Boost Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh
Bridging Economies: Korea-India Join Forces in Himachal Pradesh
Shukla Advocates for a Drug-Free Himachal Pradesh at the International Lavi Fair
Heightened Security in Himachal Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast