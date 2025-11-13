Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conducted an impactful 'jandarshan' program, highlighting the state government's dedication to resolving public grievances on the spot. Applicants from various districts shared their concerns, which ranged from housing and health to education.

Amid these discussions, Sai pledged immediate assistance, notably enrolling a young girl with cerebral palsy in a special school and funding her scholarship, alongside directing the repair of dilapidated student housing facilities.

The program also highlighted government support for sports, with assurances of financial backing for athletes, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to public service and support across diverse sectors.

