Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a 'jandarshan' program focused on promptly addressing public grievances. People voiced concerns on housing, education, and health. Sai announced projects for better infrastructure and extended aid to athletes and individuals with special needs, showcasing the government's commitment to accountably serve its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:04 IST
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conducted an impactful 'jandarshan' program, highlighting the state government's dedication to resolving public grievances on the spot. Applicants from various districts shared their concerns, which ranged from housing and health to education.

Amid these discussions, Sai pledged immediate assistance, notably enrolling a young girl with cerebral palsy in a special school and funding her scholarship, alongside directing the repair of dilapidated student housing facilities.

The program also highlighted government support for sports, with assurances of financial backing for athletes, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to public service and support across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

