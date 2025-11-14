Left Menu

Pentagon's $330 Million Taiwan Arms Deal: Strategic Exchange

The Pentagon approved a $330 million deal to sell Taiwan fighter jet spare and repair parts. This marks the first major U.S-Taiwan military transaction under President Trump's administration, aimed at enhancing Taiwan's defense capabilities. Tensions around Taiwan's sovereignty continue amid U.S.-China diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:59 IST
The Pentagon has approved a $330 million sale of fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan, a significant military transaction under President Donald Trump's administration. The deal is intended to enhance Taiwan's ability to address current and future threats by maintaining its aircraft fleet's readiness, including F-16s and C-130s.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has expressed strong objections to the sale. Taiwan's government counters Beijing's claims and insists that its future is a decision for its own people. President Trump has indicated that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that there would be no invasion of Taiwan during his term.

The arms deal was announced following a meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea aiming for a trade agreement. Concerns in Taiwan about potential concessions to China in these negotiations were notably high. While the U.S. has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, it remains a crucial arms supplier to Taiwan, maintaining unofficial relations.

