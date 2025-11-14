Cybercrime Racket Busted: Mastermind Apprehended in Bengaluru

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has successfully dismantled a cybercrime syndicate with the arrest of its alleged ringleader in Bengaluru, officials announced. The chief suspect has been identified as Kiran Kumar K S, aged 31, from Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

According to police sources, Kiran Kumar and his associate orchestrated a series of digital fraud schemes targeting individuals in Uttarakhand. They allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers to extort significant sums of money, specifically Rs 87 lakh from victims in Dehradun and Nainital by digital means.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh revealed that the suspects operated under the guise of Mumbai police and CBI officers, trapping their victims in 'digital arrest' through WhatsApp communications. The investigation uncovered over ₹9 crore in suspicious transactions linked to the accused, with 24 complaints nationwide against the implicated bank account.