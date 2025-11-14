Left Menu

Cybercrime Racket Busted: Mastermind Apprehended in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand STF dismantled a cybercrime network by arresting its leader, Kiran Kumar from Bengaluru. The gang posed as law officials to defraud individuals in Uttarakhand. They extorted Rs 87 lakh using fake identities. Kiran Kumar, linked to multiple similar crimes, was apprehended with incriminating evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST
Cybercrime Racket Busted: Mastermind Apprehended in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has successfully dismantled a cybercrime syndicate with the arrest of its alleged ringleader in Bengaluru, officials announced. The chief suspect has been identified as Kiran Kumar K S, aged 31, from Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

According to police sources, Kiran Kumar and his associate orchestrated a series of digital fraud schemes targeting individuals in Uttarakhand. They allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers to extort significant sums of money, specifically Rs 87 lakh from victims in Dehradun and Nainital by digital means.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh revealed that the suspects operated under the guise of Mumbai police and CBI officers, trapping their victims in 'digital arrest' through WhatsApp communications. The investigation uncovered over ₹9 crore in suspicious transactions linked to the accused, with 24 complaints nationwide against the implicated bank account.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

 India
2
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

 India
3
Tragic Highway Inferno: Unraveling the Catastrophic Crash on Navale Bridge

Tragic Highway Inferno: Unraveling the Catastrophic Crash on Navale Bridge

 India
4
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025