Left Menu

Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

A bill introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks to eliminate the H-1B visa program, closing the citizenship pathway and compelling visa holders to return home. The bill caps visas for medical professionals but aims to phase out the exemption over ten years, citing concerns about foreign labor displacing American workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:00 IST
Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced her intention to introduce a new bill that would completely eliminate the H-1B visa program. The proposal aims to address alleged fraud and abuses within the system, insisting it has displaced American workers for years.

The bill includes a provisional exemption to allow a cap of 10,000 visas per year for medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses. This exemption is designed to eventually be phased out over a decade, aligning with efforts to bolster domestic medical personnel, Greene elaborated in her announcement.

Greene emphasizes that the move is intended to return the H-1B visa to its original purpose - a temporary work solution for specialized occupations. She calls for putting American citizens' interests first, as her bill also proposes significant changes to existing residency programs favoring American-trained medical professionals.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

Bihar Elections: CEC vs. People, Congress Falters

 India
2
Market Uncertainty Lingers: Investors Grapple with Post-Shutdown Data Gaps

Market Uncertainty Lingers: Investors Grapple with Post-Shutdown Data Gaps

 Global
3
NDA's Towering Lead Signals Return to Power in Bihar

NDA's Towering Lead Signals Return to Power in Bihar

 India
4
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025