Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program
A bill introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks to eliminate the H-1B visa program, closing the citizenship pathway and compelling visa holders to return home. The bill caps visas for medical professionals but aims to phase out the exemption over ten years, citing concerns about foreign labor displacing American workers.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced her intention to introduce a new bill that would completely eliminate the H-1B visa program. The proposal aims to address alleged fraud and abuses within the system, insisting it has displaced American workers for years.
The bill includes a provisional exemption to allow a cap of 10,000 visas per year for medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses. This exemption is designed to eventually be phased out over a decade, aligning with efforts to bolster domestic medical personnel, Greene elaborated in her announcement.
Greene emphasizes that the move is intended to return the H-1B visa to its original purpose - a temporary work solution for specialized occupations. She calls for putting American citizens' interests first, as her bill also proposes significant changes to existing residency programs favoring American-trained medical professionals.