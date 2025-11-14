Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced her intention to introduce a new bill that would completely eliminate the H-1B visa program. The proposal aims to address alleged fraud and abuses within the system, insisting it has displaced American workers for years.

The bill includes a provisional exemption to allow a cap of 10,000 visas per year for medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses. This exemption is designed to eventually be phased out over a decade, aligning with efforts to bolster domestic medical personnel, Greene elaborated in her announcement.

Greene emphasizes that the move is intended to return the H-1B visa to its original purpose - a temporary work solution for specialized occupations. She calls for putting American citizens' interests first, as her bill also proposes significant changes to existing residency programs favoring American-trained medical professionals.