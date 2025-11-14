Left Menu

$2m Boost to Extend Dunedin Tunnels Trail and Grow Cycling Tourism

The newly announced funding focuses on stages 2 and 3, which will take the trail from Wingatui through Fairfield, Abbotsford, and Green Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:25 IST
$2m Boost to Extend Dunedin Tunnels Trail and Grow Cycling Tourism
Minister Upston said she is encouraged by the increasing optimism across New Zealand’s cycling and tourism sectors, noting steady growth in visitor arrivals and regional expenditure. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has committed $2 million to accelerate the expansion of the Dunedin Tunnels Trail, a landmark cycling and recreation project that is expected to transform Dunedin into one of New Zealand’s premier cycling destinations. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the funding, emphasising that the investment will strengthen Otago’s appeal, stimulate regional tourism, and broaden the area’s network of world-class cycling experiences.

According to Minister Upston, the Dunedin Tunnels Trail is not only a recreational asset but also an economic catalyst. The extended trail will help draw domestic and international visitors into the wider Otago region, generating new business opportunities, supporting hospitality ventures, and contributing to sustainable job creation. She noted that the project showcases the region’s unique landscapes, historic rail heritage, and vibrant communities, making it an ideal destination for cyclists seeking natural beauty and memorable travel experiences.

The newly announced funding focuses on stages 2 and 3, which will take the trail from Wingatui through Fairfield, Abbotsford, and Green Island. Once completed, construction will then progress to stages 4 and 5, extending the route to Kaikorai Valley and through the historic Caversham Tunnel, delivering a seamless connection into Dunedin City. The full vision for the project includes a 15-kilometre trail stretching from Mosgiel to central Dunedin, incorporating two heritage railway tunnels: the Chain Hills Tunnel at Wingatui and the Caversham Tunnel situated between Burnside and Kaikorai.

The trail's alignment has been carefully designed to integrate with Otago’s renowned cycling network. Once complete, riders will be able to access several of the country’s iconic Great Rides, including the Otago Central Rail Trail, Clutha Gold Trail, Lake Dunstan Trail, Roxburgh Gorge Trail, and the Queenstown Trail network. This interconnection places Dunedin in a much stronger position to attract multi-day cyclists, adventure tourism enthusiasts, and visitors seeking curated cycling journeys through the region.

This initiative forms part of the Government’s broader Major Events and Tourism Package, which aims to prioritise projects that create tangible regional benefits and can be rapidly implemented. Minister Upston said she is encouraged by the increasing optimism across New Zealand’s cycling and tourism sectors, noting steady growth in visitor arrivals and regional expenditure. However, she acknowledged that further work is required to fully revitalise the tourism industry and sustain long-term momentum.

The project is being co-funded by the Dunedin City Council, demonstrating strong local support and partnership. Construction of stages 2 and 3 is expected to be completed by mid-2027, paving the way for subsequent stages and the final connection into the city. Once delivered, the trail is anticipated to play a major role in reshaping Dunedin’s tourism identity, offering residents and visitors an accessible, scenic, and historically rich cycling route that enhances the region’s outdoor recreation offerings.

 

TRENDING

1
IRIS Business Services Posts Robust Q2FY26 Results and Strategic Growth

IRIS Business Services Posts Robust Q2FY26 Results and Strategic Growth

 Global
2
NDA's Victory in Bihar: A Triumph of Good Governance and Social Justice

NDA's Victory in Bihar: A Triumph of Good Governance and Social Justice

 India
3
NDA's Historic Victory: A Milestone for Modi and Nitish

NDA's Historic Victory: A Milestone for Modi and Nitish

 India
4
High Alert: Digital Surveillance Intensifies After Red Fort Blast

High Alert: Digital Surveillance Intensifies After Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025