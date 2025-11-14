Left Menu

Massive Fraud Uncovered at Ernakulam Delivery Hubs

An online platform has detected a huge fraud involving missing mobile phones worth Rs 1.61 crore at delivery hubs in Ernakulam district. The police registered a case based on Flipkart's complaint and named four individuals responsible for the scam. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST
Massive Fraud Uncovered at Ernakulam Delivery Hubs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, police have registered a case against a major fraud uncovered at delivery hubs in Ernakulam district, officials announced on Friday. Mobile phones valued at Rs 1.61 crore have gone missing, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Flipkart's enforcement officer lodged the initial complaint, leading the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police to take swift action by registering a case on Thursday. The fraud was detected at multiple delivery hubs, including Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad, and Muvattupuzha, according to authorities.

A case has been filed against Siddiqy K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A, and Mahin Noushad, who were allegedly involved. The fraud involved ordering 332 mobile phones using fake addresses. Police are actively investigating, focusing on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, alongside the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

 Bangladesh
2
Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

 India
4
Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025