Massive Fraud Uncovered at Ernakulam Delivery Hubs

In a shocking revelation, police have registered a case against a major fraud uncovered at delivery hubs in Ernakulam district, officials announced on Friday. Mobile phones valued at Rs 1.61 crore have gone missing, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Flipkart's enforcement officer lodged the initial complaint, leading the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police to take swift action by registering a case on Thursday. The fraud was detected at multiple delivery hubs, including Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad, and Muvattupuzha, according to authorities.

A case has been filed against Siddiqy K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A, and Mahin Noushad, who were allegedly involved. The fraud involved ordering 332 mobile phones using fake addresses. Police are actively investigating, focusing on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, alongside the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)