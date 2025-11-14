$393k Campaign to Showcase Southern Way and Boost South Island Tourism

The lower South Island’s tourism identity is set for a major lift, with the Government confirming a $393,000 investment to promote the Southern Way and highlight the region’s renowned hospitality to international audiences. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the funding, praising Great South and its regional partners for developing a campaign that captures the landscape, culture, and character that define southern New Zealand.

Minister Upston said the initiative reflects a strong and unified regional effort to bring the stories and experiences of the south to life for overseas travellers. The funding will support a marketing push designed to attract Australian visitors—particularly from the Gold Coast, one of the South Island’s key international markets. The campaign will emphasise immersive itineraries, regional events, and the genuine, down-to-earth hospitality that has long been a hallmark of the southern experience.

The Southern Way is often described as one of New Zealand’s most spectacular multi-region journeys. It connects a powerful blend of landscapes, from the dramatic peaks and deep waters of Milford Sound in Fiordland, to the rugged splendour of the Catlins coast, before landing in Dunedin, a city celebrated for its vibrant culture, Scottish heritage, thriving food scene, and wildlife-rich coastline. Each stop offers a distinct flavour of southern life, linked together by shared themes of authenticity, friendliness, and pride in place.

Minister Upston said the campaign will encourage travellers to look beyond more familiar destinations and discover the full breadth of what the lower South Island has to offer. She highlighted that international visitors increasingly want curated travel experiences—journeys built around stories, local encounters, and meaningful connections. The Southern Way delivers exactly that, blending natural beauty with community-led tourism, festivals, local producers, and experiences that reflect the region’s identity.

The funding comes from the Regional Tourism Boost (Round 2), one component of the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, which aims to support tourism recovery and enhance the visibility of regional destinations. This round of investment builds on earlier initiatives but goes further by placing a stronger emphasis on local hospitality offerings, recognising the vital role restaurants, accommodation providers, artisans, and event organisers play in shaping an unforgettable visitor experience.

For the lower South Island, the campaign is expected to drive broader benefits—lifting visitor numbers, increasing regional spending, boosting event attendance, and reinforcing stronger tourism networks between Fiordland, Southland, the Catlins, and Dunedin.

Minister Upston said supporting the Southern Way means supporting the spirit of the south: its people, landscapes, flavours, and stories. She noted that the campaign not only markets a destination but showcases a way of life that international visitors are increasingly seeking—authenticity, natural wonder, and genuine connection.