Landmine Crisis at Thai-Cambodia Border Threatens Peace

A renewed landmine explosion on the contested Thai-Cambodia border threatens to unravel a ceasefire mediated by U.S. officials, as ASEAN observers prepare to investigate the incident on Friday. Malaysia's Foreign Minister reaffirmed claims, based on a regional team's report, that the mines involved were recently placed.

Thailand has put the ceasefire on hold, demanding an apology from Cambodia after accusing it of deploying new PMN-2 landmines. A Thai soldier was reportedly maimed by one of these explosive devices in Sisaket province, adjacent to Cambodia's Preah Vihear province.

The tense situation highlights the fragile peace between the two nations, who have argued over border sovereignty since the border was first mapped by France in 1907. Escalating tensions have led to cross-border shooting and casualties, with ASEAN urging both parties to engage in peace talks.