Tragic Discovery: Family of Five Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Five family members, including three children, were found dead in their home in Kailashpur village, prompting an investigation. The bodies, identified as Roz Ali, his wife Shahnaz, and their children, are undergoing post-mortem. Police are probing the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three young children, were discovered dead under mysterious conditions in their residence on Friday. The unsettling event unfolded in Kailashpur village, casting a shadow of grief and suspicion over the community.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Uttam, speaking to PTI, confirmed the tragic discovery under the jurisdiction of the Ikauna police station. The deceased family members have been identified as Roz Ali, aged 35, his wife Shahnaz, aged 30, and their three children: Tabassum, Gulnaz, and Moin, who were aged 6, 4, and 2 respectively.

The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death. An in-depth investigation is underway to unravel the series of events leading to this tragic incident, the ASP stated, as the community awaits answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

