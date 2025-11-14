Tragic Discovery: Family of Five Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three young children, were discovered dead under mysterious conditions in their residence on Friday. The unsettling event unfolded in Kailashpur village, casting a shadow of grief and suspicion over the community.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Uttam, speaking to PTI, confirmed the tragic discovery under the jurisdiction of the Ikauna police station. The deceased family members have been identified as Roz Ali, aged 35, his wife Shahnaz, aged 30, and their three children: Tabassum, Gulnaz, and Moin, who were aged 6, 4, and 2 respectively.

The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death. An in-depth investigation is underway to unravel the series of events leading to this tragic incident, the ASP stated, as the community awaits answers.

