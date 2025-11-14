Madhya Pradesh Honours Tribal Heritage by Releasing 32 Prisoners on Tribal Pride Day

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the release of 32 prisoners, including nine from tribal communities, in a unique gesture to mark Tribal Pride Day on November 15. This move, hailed as the first of its kind in India, aims to honor the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Initiated by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, who is of tribal descent, the program grants remissions to prisoners demonstrating good conduct while serving their sentences. The state cabinet has approved the release, which coincides with other significant national days, such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, when prisoners are similarly pardoned.

Ensuring public safety, officials clarified that convicts serving sentences for serious crimes like rape or multiple murders will not qualify for release. The program reflects Madhya Pradesh's ongoing commitment to the welfare of its tribal population, underscored by previous efforts to resolve legal issues such as land encroachment offenses involving tribal individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)