UN Calls for Urgent Inquiry into Al-Fashir Atrocities

A special U.N. session in Geneva is addressing concerns over mass killings in al-Fashir, Sudan. The U.N. seeks an inquiry into alleged crimes by the Rapid Support Forces. U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk emphasizes the need for immediate global action against the ongoing atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva launched a special session on Friday, focusing on the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. This follows alarming reports of mass killings after the city fell to paramilitary forces.

The session's central task is to discuss and potentially adopt a draft resolution. This resolution proposes a U.N. fact-finding mission to urgently investigate reported violations by the Rapid Support Forces and their affiliates. Identifying those responsible is a key component of the mission's objectives.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, made a strong appeal to the international community in his opening remarks. Turk criticized the global stage for inadequate responses and insisted on action against the "naked cruelty" used to dominate and oppress the populace. The fall of al-Fashir on October 26 solidified the RSF's dominance in Darfur amid a lengthy civil conflict with the Sudanese military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

