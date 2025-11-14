UN Calls for Urgent Inquiry into Al-Fashir Atrocities

The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva launched a special session on Friday, focusing on the dire situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. This follows alarming reports of mass killings after the city fell to paramilitary forces.

The session's central task is to discuss and potentially adopt a draft resolution. This resolution proposes a U.N. fact-finding mission to urgently investigate reported violations by the Rapid Support Forces and their affiliates. Identifying those responsible is a key component of the mission's objectives.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, made a strong appeal to the international community in his opening remarks. Turk criticized the global stage for inadequate responses and insisted on action against the "naked cruelty" used to dominate and oppress the populace. The fall of al-Fashir on October 26 solidified the RSF's dominance in Darfur amid a lengthy civil conflict with the Sudanese military.

(With inputs from agencies.)