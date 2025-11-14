U.N. Calls for Action: Unveiling Atrocities in al-Fashir

The United Nations Human Rights Council convened a special session on Friday to address the alarming situation in al-Fashir, Sudan. The assembly considered a draft resolution for initiating a fact-finding mission to probe mass killings and identify violators, particularly the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies.

In his opening remarks, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, implored the global community to transform words into deeds. He criticized the insufficient response to the cruelty inflicted by RSF, which uses brutal tactics to suppress the population. Turk emphasized that entities fueling the conflict must face scrutiny as violence escalates, especially in Kordofan.

The draft resolution condemns the ethnically motivated atrocities and sexual violence employed by RSF in al-Fashir. However, it does not mandate inquiries into foreign involvement backing the RSF. Furthermore, it calls upon the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces to permit essential humanitarian aid into the besieged city.